Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,711 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 981,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,264. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

