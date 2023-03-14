Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 154,294 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 367.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 232,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,398. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -999.95%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

