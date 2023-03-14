Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $375,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 33.5% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,255.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock worth $36,901,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,174. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.