Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 68,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

