Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Insperity worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.40. 63,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $125.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

