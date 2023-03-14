Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $51.01 Million Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,747 shares during the period. Patria Investments accounts for approximately 3.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 7.20% of Patria Investments worth $51,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 769,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 771.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 626,439 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 466,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PAX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 37,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,672. The company has a market cap of $813.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.24%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

