Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $152.95 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,036 shares during the period. Globant comprises about 9.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.95% of Globant worth $152,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Globant by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Globant by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of Globant stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.88. 117,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,050. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.42 and a 12 month high of $282.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

