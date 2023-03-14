Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Freshpet worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,110. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

