Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,575 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 676,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.