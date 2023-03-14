Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,575 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
HDB traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 676,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.