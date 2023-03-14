Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 207,108 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares during the period. O2Micro International accounts for 1.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 14.50% of O2Micro International worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 78,949 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OIIM remained flat at $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. O2Micro International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

