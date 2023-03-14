Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 14,705 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up 2.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $32,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 1.3 %

RBA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. 1,433,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.