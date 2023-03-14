Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 148,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,359. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

