Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Qiagen comprises 1.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 314.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 252,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

