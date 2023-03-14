Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 252,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.
GRCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 42,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -1.84. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
