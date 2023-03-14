Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 252,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

GRCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 42,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -1.84. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

