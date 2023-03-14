Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on March 30th

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of GFI opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.