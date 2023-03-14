Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

