Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,170 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $109,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 149,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 326,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $3,278,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.9% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

