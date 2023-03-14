Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,451 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.47. The stock had a trading volume of 340,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,635. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $227.98 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average of $262.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

