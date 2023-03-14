Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,297 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $166,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,584 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 187,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.21. The stock had a trading volume of 696,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,672. The firm has a market cap of $326.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.