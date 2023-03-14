Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $137.83 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 202,573 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $137,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.93. 347,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.