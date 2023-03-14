Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,960 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $8.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.34. 439,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,148. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

