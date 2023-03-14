Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 28,664 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $67,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,861,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,309,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 139,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 304,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

NYSE KO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 2,289,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

