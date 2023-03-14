Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GOODN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

