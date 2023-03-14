Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. 973,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,204. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,531 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

