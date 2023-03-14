Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,560.00.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.
Formula One Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of FWONK stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. 973,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,204. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
