FY2023 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.98) to GBX 2,245 ($27.36) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 2,070 ($25.23) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,004.56.

BURBY stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

