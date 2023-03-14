FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hess Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a report released on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.71. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Stock Down 3.7 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99. Hess has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

