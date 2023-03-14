Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,934.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,014. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

