Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLL. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $32,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.