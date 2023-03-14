FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $393.33 million and $10.57 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00410016 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,095.95 or 0.27731126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

