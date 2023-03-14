FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIN stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

