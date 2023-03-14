FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 332,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

HUGE stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.