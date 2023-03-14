Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CMO Sells $2,314,408.49 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Up 3.0 %

FRSH stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,171. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

