Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $315,461.52 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00008839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

