Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,033 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,169,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,339,000 after buying an additional 3,180,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,366,000 after buying an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,470,000 after buying an additional 101,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,798,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,073,000.

Shares of BATS FLQL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,735 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

