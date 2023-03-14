Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.59

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 29086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $872.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

