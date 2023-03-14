Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$201.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 3.4 %

FNV stock opened at C$186.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.44. The company has a market cap of C$35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.36.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

About Franco-Nevada

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

