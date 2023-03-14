Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 3.4 %

TSE FNV opened at C$186.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$186.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

