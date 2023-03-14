Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

