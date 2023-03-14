Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
