Flare (FLR) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $386.41 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,957,989 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

