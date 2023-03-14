FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 0.8%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FGROY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

FirstGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Stories

