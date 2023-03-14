First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 737,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 401,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

