First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 76.0% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRID stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.22. 154,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,400. The company has a market capitalization of $694.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $97.52.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

