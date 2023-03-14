First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 105,785 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $63.73.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12.
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
