First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,922,000 after buying an additional 89,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

