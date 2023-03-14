First Property Group plc (FPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
First Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.01. First Property Group has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.45). The stock has a market cap of £26.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.39.
First Property Group Company Profile
Read More
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.