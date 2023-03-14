First Property Group plc (FPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

First Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.01. First Property Group has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.45). The stock has a market cap of £26.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.39.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

