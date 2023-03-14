First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Buys $25,599.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,053. The firm has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 17.25%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNWB. TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

