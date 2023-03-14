First National Financial (FNLIF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

First National Financial (OTCMKTS: FNLIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

3/2/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

3/2/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

3/1/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

2/16/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

1/24/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

First National Financial Price Performance

FNLIF stock remained flat at $28.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

