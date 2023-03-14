First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

