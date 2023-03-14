Financial Comparison: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Glimpse Group and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspen Technology 0 4 3 0 2.43

The Glimpse Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.22%. Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $218.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

8.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -59.44% -23.46% -16.17% Aspen Technology 5.96% 3.27% 2.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 7.09 -$5.97 million ($0.54) -6.81 Aspen Technology $709.38 million 20.00 $319.80 million $1.06 206.67

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats The Glimpse Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

(Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance. The company’s aspenONE product provides engineering, plant operations, and supply chain management software applications. Its engineering products include Aspen Plus, Aspen HYSYS, Aspen Capital Cost Estimator, HTFS, and Aspen Basic Engineering that help in designing and improving plants and processes, as well as to model and improve the way to develop and deploy manufacturing assets. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.