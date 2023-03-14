Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Gap Up to $26.25

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $29.15. Fifth Third Bancorp shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 5,989,630 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
