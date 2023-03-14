Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Gap Up to $26.25

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $29.15. Fifth Third Bancorp shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 5,989,630 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

